A pedestrian died in a collision along I-35 in Waco early Sunday morning, Waco police reported.

A tractor-trailer truck hit pedestrian Christopher Miles, 30, in a fatal collision near the 1600 block of northbound Interstate 35 around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, according to statements from Waco police spokesperson, Cierra Shipley.

Police filed no charges in this death by Monday morning, according to the statements.

This fatal collision caused Waco police to divert traffic off I-35 at the 18th Street exit until around 7:45 a.m. while first responders cleared the scene, according to Shipley.