Police: Motorcyclist, 32, dies in collision in China Spring area

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a sedan near China Spring Road and Parker Springs Drive late Tuesday afternoon, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. and found the motorcyclist fatally injured, Bynum said. The occupants of the sedan were not injured and were cooperating with police, he said.

"At this point, it is too early to know the cause of crash," Bynum said. "There are no charges on anyone at this point."

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was southbound on China Spring Road, and the sedan was coming from Parker Springs Drive, he said. Police believe the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Bynum said. Investigators were continuing to work at the crash scene Tuesday evening.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.