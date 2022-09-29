Police shoot man accused of killing five in McGregor neighborhood

A man fatally shot five people on a residential block in McGregor on Thursday morning before he was shot by police and taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The wounded suspect, who has not been identified, has been detained and is in police custody, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering said in a statement. No information was available about the victims at the scene, which was centered around two side-by-side houses in the 900 block of South Monroe Avenue.

Hering said McGregor Police received a call around 7:35 a.m. of shots fired in the neighborhood. When responding officers arrived, the suspect discharged his firearm and officers returned fire, Hering stated.

"This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," he stated. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep the public informed as investigative facts are confirmed."

Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, at the request of McGregor police, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said in an afternoon news conference.

"It's over, but we want successful healing of the community," he said. "This is not something I looked foward to when I came to work this morning. It's one of those things we wish would never happen."

McGregor Independent School District received notice of a dangerous incident at 8:01 a.m. and immediately went into a lockdown until the warning was lifted at 8:12 a.m.

The school canceled all activities Thursday, including a junior high pep rally and football games.

Students were getting counseling Thursday from professionals from McGregor ISD, Region 12, China Spring and Waco ISD, the Klaras Center and the McGregor Ministerial Alliance, Superintendent James Lenamon said.

"The mental and physical well-being of our staff and students is our priority, and we're going to be here in the days and weeks ahead for our kids," Lenamon said in an interview.

Law enforcement officers and coroners officials were going in and out of two side-by-side frame homes across South Monroe Avenue from a brick public housing complex.

Area police officers, sheriff's deputies, constables, Texas Rangers and Waco Crime Scene Unit technicians were on the scene, and officials set up a tent to shield the view while a gurney was brought inside.

Judy Lockamy has lived across the street for nine years from the two houses. The families in both houses have been living there since before she moved in, she said. She said both households were “quiet and kept to themselves.”

She said the first law enforcement vehicle arrived in the neighborhood around 8 a.m.