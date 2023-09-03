West pulled out all the stops this Labor Day weekend as an estimated 20,000 visitors swamped the small town for their share of kolaches, beer, traditional Czech dancing and polka music.

At 47 years old, Westfest has kept its energy well into middle age, bringing crowds from as far away as Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, organizers said.

The festival, which began Friday night and wrapped up Sunday, offered its traditional mainstays, such as Czech dancing by the Junior Historians from West High School, an all-day stage with polka acts, a kolache-eating contest and a tournament for taroky, a traditional card game.

It also catered to a variety of tastes, with Texas acts such as Cody Hibbard and Stoney LaRue and performing, as well as Grammy-winning Tejano star Sunny Sauceda.

"What's special about it is the Czech culture and Czech music," said David Kolar, president of the nonprofit Westfest organization. "But we have a lot of other entertainment. … We're Czech-based but very versatile. Our theory is that we draw a lot of younger people who listen to Texas country, but at the same time we're exposing them to polka Czech culture."

Westfest serves as a fundraiser for an array of community organizations in West, including Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts, Kiwanis, fire and ambulance services, the library and city of West initiatives, Kolar said. Last year Westfest gave $60,000 to the community, he said.

