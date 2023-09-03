People dance to the polka music provided by legendary band Brave Combo during the last day of Westfest on Sunday afternoon.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Members of the McLennan Hill Chapter Czech Heritage Society gather for a group photo near their float before the start of the annual Westfest parade that attracted hundreds of people who lined the route through town.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Grace Watson, 2023 Miss Westfest, waves to the crowd at the annual parade.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Members of the West High School Junior Historians perform the chicken dance after grabbing members of the public during their performance at Westfest.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Students on the West FFA float toss beads from their trailer to hundreds of people who lined the parade route.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Carl Finch and his legendary band Brave Combo perform during the last day of Westfest.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Members of the West High School Junior Historians perform at Westfest.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
People brave the heat to dance to the polka music provided by legendary band Brave Combo during the last day of Westfest.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Former members of the West High School Junior Historians from 1976 pose in front of a group photo attached to their trailer for the annual Westfest parade. The group performed Saturday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Members of the West High School Junior Historians perform at Westfest.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Karem Shriners greet people who lined streets in downtown West for the annual Westfest parade.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Front-row seats were available for early birds who lined up in front of West City Hall before the start of the annual Westfest parade.
West pulled out all the stops this Labor Day weekend as an estimated 20,000 visitors swamped the small town for their share of kolaches, beer, traditional Czech dancing and polka music.
At 47 years old, Westfest has kept its energy well into middle age, bringing crowds from as far away as Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, organizers said.
The festival, which began Friday night and wrapped up Sunday, offered its traditional mainstays, such as Czech dancing by the Junior Historians from West High School, an all-day stage with polka acts, a kolache-eating contest and a tournament for taroky, a traditional card game.
It also catered to a variety of tastes, with Texas acts such as Cody Hibbard and Stoney LaRue and performing, as well as Grammy-winning Tejano star Sunny Sauceda.
"What's special about it is the Czech culture and Czech music," said David Kolar, president of the nonprofit Westfest organization. "But we have a lot of other entertainment. … We're Czech-based but very versatile. Our theory is that we draw a lot of younger people who listen to Texas country, but at the same time we're exposing them to polka Czech culture."
Westfest serves as a fundraiser for an array of community organizations in West, including Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts, Kiwanis, fire and ambulance services, the library and city of West initiatives, Kolar said. Last year Westfest gave $60,000 to the community, he said.
