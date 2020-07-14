As Tuesday’s primary runoff election approaches, candidates are battling nerves, repelling increased opposition attacks, and at least one is emerging from a bout with COVID-19.

List of vote centers

Axtell School Athletic Meeting Room — 312 W. Seley, Axtell

Bellmead Civic Center — 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center — 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy

Carver Park Baptist Church — 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco

Cesar Chavez Middle School — 700 S. 15th St., Waco

Chalk Bluff Baptist Church — 5993 Gholson Road, Chalk Bluff

China Spring ISD Administration Building — 12166 Yankie Road, China Spring

Crawford High School — 200 Pirate Drive, Crawford

Dewey Community Center — 925 N. Ninth St., Waco

Fellowship Bible Church — 5200 Speegleville Road, McGregor

First Assembly of God church — 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco

Heart of Texas Council of Governments — 1514 S. New Road, Waco

Hewitt First Baptist Church — 301 S. First St., Hewitt

Hewitt City Hall-Library — 200 Patriot Court, Hewitt

H.G. Isbill Junior High — 305 S. Van Buren St., McGregor

Lacy Lakeview Civic Center — 505 E. Craven Ave., Lacy Lakeview

Lake Shore United Methodist Church — 3311 Park Lake Drive, Waco

Lorena First Baptist Church — 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Mart Community Center — 804 E. Bowie Ave., Mart

Moody First United Methodist Church — 500 Sixth St., Moody

Riesel Junior High-High School — 600 E. Frederick St., Riesel

Robinson Community Center — 106 W. Lyndale Drive, Robinson

South Waco Library — 2737 S. 18th St., Waco

Speegleville Baptist Church — 469 Speegle Road, Waco

Tennyson Middle School — 6100 Tennyson Drive, Waco

University High School — 3201 S. New Road, Waco

Waco High School Performing Arts Center — 2020 N. 42nd St., Waco

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center — 1020 Elm Ave., Waco

West Middle-High School — 1008 Jerry Mashek Drive, West

Woodway City Hall — 922 Estates Drive, Woodway

Woodway First Baptist Church — 13000 Woodway Drive, Woodway

Note: The Waco Convention Center, MCC Conference Center and Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit are not polling places for this election. The vote centers in Hewitt and West have also been moved.