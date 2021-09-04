Pools of reflection: Pond society brings back Parade of Ponds

Ask a Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society member why they have built a pond in their backyard and you are likely to get a range of answers.
For some, it is the calm of an oasis, with water burbling over rocks into shaded pools where orange-, black- and white-spotted koi glide below water lilies. For others, it is the flash of cardinals, yellow-breasted pine siskins, butterflies, bees or emerald-jacketed hummingbirds as they flit through the foliage.
Still others relish the challenge of construction, from shaping hills and holes in a landscape to engineering the hydraulics of pipes and pumps that circulate water through loops of ponds, bog filters, rock spillways and back to ponds.
Society members will share those joys with the public next weekend with a return of its Parade of Ponds, a self-directed tour of 11 area ponds and water gardens. The tour, the first in two years due to COVID-19 considerations and cancellations, spans homes in Lorena, Waco, China Spring, McGregor, Hewitt and Crawford.
Past pond parades raised money for the Lake Waco Wetlands and designated areas at the Cameron Park Zoo through ticket sales, but this year's parade is free. The pond society will make a donation to the Lake Waco Wetlands, and parade attendees can contribute to that.
There is also a Rubber Ducky Challenge for the competitive or task-oriented as well as kids with shorter attention spans. Players look for yellow plastic ducks at each stop and note the theme of the ducks they find. The contestant with the most correct answers will get a prize package, with a winner chosen by drawing in case of a tie.
Several of the ponds on parade are longtime labors of love. Ron Haft, this year's parade chair, and his wife, Rose, have worked 14 years transforming a corner of what was once prairie behind their Lorena home into a wooded four-pool garden with three tanks of water lilies, a bog filter thick with bananas, cannas and oversized taros, a greenhouse and shade from flanking oaks and crepe myrtles.
"Ponds are totally unique. Everyone builds for themselves. It's not like a swimming pool, where there are only two designs," said Ron Haft, an engineer and computer systems analyst retired from Alcoa. He said it is hard to stop adding or redesigning, but, then, that is part of the attraction for him.
The Hafts spend time outdoors enjoying their creation, and they are not alone, joined by frogs, birds, lizards and snakes with visits from raccoons, grey foxes and the occasional skunk. Rose Haft takes their garden company as a good sign.
"It means the place is healthy," she said.
Several miles away on the other side of Lorena, retired Air Force pilot Harv Peterson and his wife, Georgia, tend to their complex of waterfall-fed ponds, crafted over 19 years. Harv Peterson built most of it by hand on nights and weekends, digging out the ponds and shaping stream runs and pond borders from 37 tons of fieldstone covering the hills of excavated soil.
He looks at his 6,000-gallon base pond, home to a small school of koi and rimmed with frog statues and ornaments, wind vanes and a patch of white sand from a Fort Walton Beach, Florida, vacation.
It supplies the water that is pumped up to higher ponds and waterfalls. When the base pond's level drops, it signals a clogged filter or malfunctioning pump that needs fixing.
"They say when you start a pond to build it bigger than you think you'll need, but now I'm not so sure," he said with a chuckle.
The result is worth the effort, though.
"We spend a lot of time in our backyard, enjoying the sounds and watching the birds and hummingbirds flying around," he said. "It's been a work of pleasure and a work of labor."