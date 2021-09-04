Pools of reflection: Pond society brings back Parade of Ponds

Ask a Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society member why they have built a pond in their backyard and you are likely to get a range of answers.

For some, it is the calm of an oasis, with water burbling over rocks into shaded pools where orange-, black- and white-spotted koi glide below water lilies. For others, it is the flash of cardinals, yellow-breasted pine siskins, butterflies, bees or emerald-jacketed hummingbirds as they flit through the foliage.

Still others relish the challenge of construction, from shaping hills and holes in a landscape to engineering the hydraulics of pipes and pumps that circulate water through loops of ponds, bog filters, rock spillways and back to ponds.

Society members will share those joys with the public next weekend with a return of its Parade of Ponds, a self-directed tour of 11 area ponds and water gardens. The tour, the first in two years due to COVID-19 considerations and cancellations, spans homes in Lorena, Waco, China Spring, McGregor, Hewitt and Crawford.

Past pond parades raised money for the Lake Waco Wetlands and designated areas at the Cameron Park Zoo through ticket sales, but this year's parade is free. The pond society will make a donation to the Lake Waco Wetlands, and parade attendees can contribute to that.