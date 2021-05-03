Popular shoeshine man declared dead, twice in one day

“I am a better person today because of my friendship with Robert Pearson," said Brown, now senior vice president at First National Bank of Central Texas. "Robert had a true servant's heart that loved helping people. Our world would be a much better place if it had more Robert Pearsons in it.

Former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, another of Pearson's longtime friends and admirers, went by Pearson's apartment about 11:45 a.m. Monday to check on his friend and to bring him some chicken from Bush's Chicken. He got no response. Edwards had been calling and texting Pearson over the weekend and had not heard back from him.

That was unusual, Edwards said, so he called apartment management to express his concerns. Edwards said he is saddened by Pearson's death.

"Robert’s customers became his friends," Edwards said. "While he was putting a shine on our shoes, he brought sunshine into our lives by sharing his faith and his always positive outlook on life. At the age of 76, even with failing eyesight, he was thrilled that this month he could go back to shining shoes at Extraco Bank, whose lobby had been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For 14 years, Robert was our community’s ambassador at the Waco Regional Airport, greeting residents and visitors alike with his cheery welcome. He might not have been rich, but he worked hard and enriched the lives of all of us blessed to know him,” Edwards said.

