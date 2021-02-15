Power outages widespread in Waco, county as winter storm overwhelms Texas electric system

Tens of thousands of McLennan County residents were without power for much of Monday as Texas’ worst winter storm in decades took a dangerous turn and overwhelmed the state’s electrical infrastructure.

A combination of weather-related outages and rolling blackouts forced by statewide shortages of generation left 2 million Texans and some 40,000 McLennan County households in the dark and cold, often for hours.

Officials with the regional Oncor electric distribution system joined with statewide grid operator in pleading for customers to pare their power use to a minimum. Oncor officials said they were working as fast as possible to restore power and it was not necessary to call in outages.

By 5 p.m., 29,088 of Oncor’s 104,796 McLennan County customers remained without power. Oncor officials could not say how many of those were due to rolling blackouts.

Meanwhile, grid operators with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas projected more planned outages of 15 to 45 minutes Tuesday as the winter weather promised to turn even colder across the state.