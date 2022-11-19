Prices for turkeys, Thanksgiving favorites fly high in Texas

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost more this year than last, with inflation and a low turkey population abetting the price increase.

A group of 10 in Texas gathering to chow down on Thursday will pay $58.51 for a classic Thanksgiving feast, or $5.85 per person, up from $5.20 last year, reports the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau. The bird that serves as centerpiece at most tables is running $1.81 per pound nationally, meaning a 16-pounder will cost $28.96, 21% more than last November.

Nationally the norm for a traditional Thanksgiving feast stands at $64.05, or about $6.50 per person. The national average has climbed from $46.90 in 2020 to $53.31 last year before swelling by nearly $11 this year, the Texas Farm Bureau reported.

"The Texas classic Thanksgiving meal appears to be a better buy than in most areas of the country. That's something to be thankful for," Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said in a press release on the organization's annual cost rundown. "Farmers and ranchers are working hard to meet growing demands for food—both here in the U.S. and globally—while themselves facing higher prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs."

The big bird captures the spotlight, but the Farm Bureau's description of a traditional Thanksgiving feast includes much more. Ten of the 12 elements have seen prices increase by double-digit percentages since last November. The 1-pound veggie tray of carrots and celery increased 8% to 88 cents. Only a 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries dropped in price, down 14% to $2.57.

A 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix jumped 69% to $3.88, while two frozen pie crusts climbed 26% to $3.68. Sweet potatoes, whipping cream, frozen peas, dinner rolls, pumpkin pie mix, whole milk and miscellaneous ingredients to prepare the meal all surged in price year-over-year.

A survey by LendingTree found 56% of Americans say inflation is affecting their Thanksgiving plans or budget. Potential hosts are searching for discounts or deals to help cut costs, while 80% are saying they expect to use coupons and shop around.

"It's not just the turkey, the decorations or the gas to drive to see your parents. It's all of it," LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in a press release on the survey. "That makes for a really big challenge for the average family who is already having to work harder to make ends meet because of rampant inflation."

Rusty and Karen Reynolds, of Waco, said higher prices were not lost on them Friday afternoon as they pushed two brimming baskets around the H-E-B on Wooded Acres Drive. But duty calls, and hosting the family over the Thanksgiving holidays means trips to the grocery store, they said.

"Oh, yeah," said Karen Reynolds, asked if some prices shock the system. "Eggs are higher. Ice cream is always higher."

Rusty Reynolds said the excursion Friday lasted longer than usual as the couple made more price comparisons as they cruised the aisles.

Local turkey purveyors say customers have flocked to their establishments to buy birds despite prices that once may have ruffled feathers.

"We've sold all our orders. We had more than 100 turkeys, and they're gone. People have until Nov. 23 to pick them up," said Helberg Barbecue's Ethaniel Reyes.

Reyes said he was charging $100 apiece for whole smoked turkeys. Word of shortages prompted Helberg to remove turkey from the daily menu about a month ago, saving it for Thanksgiving demand, he said.

Waco Custom Marketplace on Lake Air Drive charges $2.85 a pound for whole raw turkeys, $4.80 a pound for smoked turkeys, said employee Genny Ramos, who described demand as considerable.

"We are in good supply of turkeys this year and do not foresee any issues," H-E-B spokesperson Chelsea Fletcher said by email.

A visit to the H-E-B on Wooded Acres Drive revealed Butterball fresh tom turkey selling for $2.49 a pound. H-E-B-branded fresh turkeys weighing 20 to 24 pounds were priced at $2.29 a pound. H-E-B-branded fresh smoked whole turkeys were priced at $4.49 per pound. Customers buying H-E-B spiral hams would receive a free RiverSide frozen ham, with in-store coupon.

RiverSide frozen hams were marked $1.49 a pound on the package, but had been discounted to 98 cents a pound Friday afternoon.

The local Salvation Army plans to feed about 300 people on Thanksgiving, and will have turkey to serve courtesy of Cargill. A spokesperson said families that previously covered turkey costs could not do so this year because of rising prices, so Cargill came to the rescue when approached.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service blamed higher prices on market conditions and bird flu hitting turkey flocks.

AgriLife Extension economist David Anderson said in a press release the highly contagious and deadly avian influenza began hitting U.S. poultry production in the spring. The press release says commercial flocks in 42 states lost more than 47 million birds, including turkeys, chickens and others, to the virus, citing the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"The outbreaks may not be making headlines, but they are popping up here and there still," Anderson said in the press release. "I saw that it wiped out 50,000 turkeys at a farm in California, and it is happening to other poultry farms.

"These occurrences have dramatically impacted wholesale turkey prices and availability for some businesses."

Grocers may take losses on whole turkeys, hoping lower prices bring in customers who will spend on other items, according to the press release.