Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest
The public has spoken in the Tribune-Herald’s online contest for entries in the Oct. 30 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

The first-ever parade was organized by a coalition of local organizations in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: personal, nonprofit and school or club.

The winners were as follows:

  • Hispanic Student Association, personal entry
  • Inspiración, nonprofit entry
  • Hendraho Home School, school or club entry

The online contest ran Wednesday through Saturday and drew 2,200 voters, who were allowed to vote once per day per category.

Contest - Hispanic Student Association 1

Hispanic Student Association — winner, best personal entry
Contest - Inspiración JC

Inspiración — winner, best nonprofit entry
Contest - Hendraho Home School JC

Hendraho Home School — winner, best school or club entry Below: Inspiración — winner, best nonprofit entry
