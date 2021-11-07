Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the Tribune-Herald’s online contest for entries in the Oct. 30 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

The first-ever parade was organized by a coalition of local organizations in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: personal, nonprofit and school or club.

The winners were as follows:

Hispanic Student Association, personal entry

Inspiración, nonprofit entry

Hendraho Home School, school or club entry

The online contest ran Wednesday through Saturday and drew 2,200 voters, who were allowed to vote once per day per category.