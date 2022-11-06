 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco.

A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.

The winners were as follows:

Inspiración Waco, best nonprofit entry

Midway High School Spanish Club, best school club/organization entry

7Eleven, best individual/business entry.

The online contest at wacotrib.com ran Wednesday through Saturday and drew 1,780 voters, who were allowed to vote once per day per category.

41.Inspiración Waco.jpg

Inspiración Waco — winner, best nonprofit entry
6_Midway High School Spanish Club.jpg

Midway High School Spanish Club — winner, best school club/organization entry
39_7Eleven.jpg

7Eleven — winner, best individual/business entry
