Produce stand joins transitioning Elm Avenue

Cynthia Lyons owns a farm in Hill County with her husband, Frank, and they raise fruit and vegetables, herd sheep and rob their honeymaking bees. They also rise and shine at 4 a.m., trucking over to Elm Avenue in Waco three days a week to place a produce stand near tree-shrouded Dallas Street.

Their business is called Victory Oasis Farm & Ranch, the name hearkening to the victory gardens Americans planted during World War II, and to the Lyons' efforts to become an oasis in the food deserts they encounter.

Since June 2, the Lyons have been tossing their tent across Elm Avenue from the Kestner's building, where Ike Kestner in 1914 opened a bank and a later a clothing store that became a community staple.

"Each and every week, business is picking up," Cynthia Lyons on Wednesday afternoon as she and Frank collected their containers for the 40-minute drive back to Hill County, where they farm 11 of the 56 acres they own, and employ 10 people who assist with the process.

Crews plant by hand but use front-end loaders to prepare the soil and a compost that features sandy loam, mushrooms, wood chips and the droppings of sheep and chickens.