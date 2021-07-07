Produce stand joins transitioning Elm Avenue

Cynthia Lyons owns a farm in Hill County with her husband, Frank, and they raise fruit and vegetables, herd sheep and rob their honeymaking bees. They also rise and shine at 4 a.m., trucking over to Elm Avenue in Waco three days a week to place a produce stand near tree-shrouded Dallas Street.
Their business is called Victory Oasis Farm & Ranch, the name hearkening to the victory gardens Americans planted during World War II, and to the Lyons' efforts to become an oasis in the food deserts they encounter.
Since June 2, the Lyons have been tossing their tent across Elm Avenue from the Kestner's building, where Ike Kestner in 1914 opened a bank and a later a clothing store that became a community staple.
"Each and every week, business is picking up," Cynthia Lyons on Wednesday afternoon as she and Frank collected their containers for the 40-minute drive back to Hill County, where they farm 11 of the 56 acres they own, and employ 10 people who assist with the process.
Crews plant by hand but use front-end loaders to prepare the soil and a compost that features sandy loam, mushrooms, wood chips and the droppings of sheep and chickens.
"The land had been farmed by a blind guy who carried a stick, touching it out to keep track of where he'd plowed," Cynthia Lyons said. "That's what our neighbor told us. She's 94 years old, so she was around then."
The Lyons have sold product outside Waco's Richland Mall, at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market and the Navarro County Farmers Market. Now they are focused on Elm Avenue, where they sell watermelon, cantaloupe, peppers, squash, tomatoes, beets, peaches, plums, eggplant and peas. Cynthia Lyons' canning skills are showcased in products including pickled okra. She said she also sells honey with and without the honeycomb.
"We want to make available fresh, healthy food that contributes to a healthier lifestyle, an alternative to fried food," Lyons said.
She hopes soon to offer classes on beekeeping and gardening.
The site her stand occupies from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays was made available to the Lyons by the owners of Tru Jamaica Restaurant, 937 Taylor St.
Born in Dallas, once a fine arts student in San Francisco, Lyons said history fascinates her. She has devoured information about Elm Avenue and East Waco, learning about its standing once as a thriving Black business community.
Public and private investment has returned to the Brazos River's east side. TFNB Your Bank For Life opened a full-service branch at 715 Elm Ave. Upscale apartments have gone up at Elm Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where construction continues on two new hotels. Sidewalk construction and street and infrastructure upgrades continue under the supervision of Barsh Construction, which has two work trailers parked just off Elm Avenue.
Kelly Realtors, Coldwell Banker Commercial and the Reid-Peevey Company, three high-profile real estate companies, list properties along Elm Avenue. Work has become so concentrated along the Elm Avenue corridor that detours and orange-and-white directional signs have become commonplace. Some identify businesses, shops and restaurants to be found in each block.
The East Waco Library on Elm Avenue received a $1.5 million upgrade five years ago. Brotherwell Brewing on the thoroughfare has become a popular gathering place, as have Lula Jane's and Revival Eastside Eatery. The so-called "Bull Durham" building in the 400 block of Elm Avenue "has seen activity really pick up," said real estate agent Gregg Glime, who is listing space there.
Asked if prospects are postponing closing on deals until public works improvements are completed, Glime said, "I don't gather the sense anyone is necessarily waiting. I think there is more anticipation for them to be done, which is driving a lot of interest. Inherently, it's always tough for prospective tenants or buyers to fully commit until a project really starts taking shape or is finished, but downtown is seeing enough activity.
"I am excited to see the transformation of Elm Avenue."