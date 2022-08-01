Proposed Waco city budget increases police, capital improvements funding

Waco’s proposed 2023 budget plans for $694 million in expenditures that would help pay for a 19.9% increase for solid waste services, a 14.8% increase in police expenditures, and a 13% increase in fire department expenditures — compared to the previous year’s budget.

The budget breaks down to $432 million for operations and $262 million for capital projects and debt service compared to $331 million for operations and $238 million in capital improvements the year before.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford will present the new budget to Waco City Council Tuesday. After the presentation, the council will vote on a resolution setting a date for a public hearing on the budget. There will be a second public hearing and council will vote on the budget Aug. 30.

Several departments received increased budgets to keep up with inflation. Ford said inflation for consumer goods rose by 9.1% over last year, according to the federal government, compared to the city’s general fund expenditures, which would decrease by about 1% compared to 2022.

“We’re way under that in terms of percent change, and that shows, we believe, a lot of efficiency in our operations,” Ford said.

The proposed budget lists 56 capital improvement projects and how much each would cost. Of the $215 million requested for different projects, $46 million is for parks and recreation projects and $40 million is for streets. The water department requested $30 million, wastewater requested $24 million and the solid waste department requested $18.4 million.

During an interview last week, Ford said he didn’t want to slow down on capital improvements in streets, water and sewer infrastructure.

“We’ve got a multibillion backlog of infrastructure,” Ford said. “That’s going to take us a generation to catch up on.”

The proposed budget increases Waco Police Department’s budget from $45 million to $52 million to cover the cost of 10 new police officers, two new police sergeants, the equipment the new hires will need and the cost of inflation.

Waco Parks and Recreation is budgeted for $16 million, a sharp increase over last year's $12 million budget. The funds will go toward a $3.5 million renovation of Lions Park and $2.2 million for a new park in China Spring. Another $3.3 million will go to Cameron Park Zoo to help fund its penguin exhibit and other new facilities.

The budget also contains new fees that apply to overturned trucks or anyone else that makes a mess on city streets that public works employees then have to clean up.

The 2022 budget included a $550 per hour rate for clean-up services, but the new budget adds additional fees for street employees, trucks and equipment with a $130 per hour rate during business hours and a $155 rate during non-business hours. The city will also charge for missing traffic control equipment.

Traffic Services fees for closing down a street during an event have increased by about $30, from year to year.

During Tuesday's meeting the council will also hold a public hearing, and vote on changes to the municipal drainage utility ordinance during its Aug. 16 meeting, followed by a second reading of the new ordinance during the Aug. 30 meeting.

The proposed budget would lower the city's tax rate by about one-quarter of one cent, reducing it to $.764782 compared to $0.767282 per $100 of valuation.

The Waco City Council will vote to set a date for a public hearing and vote on the proposed tax rate during its Aug. 16 meeting. A second hearing and final reading is scheduled for Sept. 6.