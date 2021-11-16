Prosecutor seeks new McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 judgeship

Kristi DeCluitt, a McLennan County prosecutor and former two-term justice of the peace, announced Tuesday she is running for judge of McLennan County’s new County Court-at-Law No. 3.

DeCluitt, 51, a former assistant city attorney in Waco and College Station, filed Tuesday to run in the Republican primary against Ryan Luna, whom McLennan County commissioners appointed in June to become the court’s first judge.

DeCluitt was the top vote-getter in the March 2020 Republican primary for 19th State District Court before losing to Thomas West in the runoff election. Commissioners selected Luna, 32, over seven other applicants. He said he will file for election on Wednesday.

“It is a brand-new court and the reason it was created was because of the growing docket, and I think the judge needs to be someone who has done this before,” DeCluitt said. “The voters have the right to choose who is going to be in there the next four years, not just an appointment by the commissioners. I just wanted to give the voters an option to vote for someone who has a lot of experience.”

Before his appointment, Luna worked as a civil attorney for the Carlson Law Firm for five years.