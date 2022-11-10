Prosper Waco announces interim leader as CEO steps down

Friday ends one chapter and begins another for Prosper Waco, marking Suzii Paynter March’s last day as CEO of the Waco nonprofit.

Jessica Attas, principal member at her own startup Attas Strategic Consulting and former Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce executive, will take over as interim CEO on Monday.

March announced her decision to step down from her position in May, following the board-approved protocol of allowing a 6-month notice.

As the six months draw to a close, Fred Hills, a member of Prosper Waco’s board of directors, said in a press release that Attas was asked to step in to ensure a smooth transition as the board continues looking for a permanent CEO.

”As we say goodbye to Suzii, the board has embarked on a national search for her replacement and hopes to make a decision by spring,” Hills said.

March was elected to serve as CEO in August 2019 and led Prosper Waco through the pandemic, acting alongside the board to fulfill the organization’s mission of improving the education, health and financial security for all members of the greater Waco community during a time when those things were unsure.

Hill credited March with Prosper Waco’s transformation into something that creates a just and sustainable future for Waco.

“I have enjoyed working with her over the last three years and admire her insight and passion for this community,” Hills said.

March said she leaves the position in good hands, as she already knows Attas as both a friend and a leader in the community.

“In every good race, we pass the baton to our teammate and strong runner,” March said. “Jessica will serve the greater Waco community to carry Prosper Waco forward in this interim season.

“Jessica has experience and relationships across the Waco community. She is a strong supporter for positive improvement to health, education and financial security for Waco.”

Before Attas started her own firm, Attas Strategic Consulting, earlier this year, she served as senior vice president of the Texas Association of Business and the TAB Foundation.

The Prosper Waco release says Attas’ local impact spans many roles in the past, serving three years as executive director of AVANCE Waco — now Inspiracion — and six years as vice president of public policy at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

Attas said she commends the work March has done over the past three years to strengthen Prosper Waco and bring results to the greater Waco community.

“Suzii has built a strong team and a healthy organization during her visionary tenure as Prosper Waco’s CEO,” Attas said. “Suzii was a dynamic leader who brought new life and vision to Prosper Waco, and to our community. As the community celebrates the outstanding work of Prosper Waco under Suzii’s leadership, while Suzii is leaving, that good work will continue.”

She also said she’s honored to fill the CEO role through the organization’s transition.

“I am excited at the opportunity to support the staff; continue to strengthen relationships with stakeholders and partners; and keep the ball moving forward and advancing the important work to be done for our community through this interim period,” Attas said.