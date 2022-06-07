Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March to step down in November

Suzii Paynter March, who has overseen a period of rapid expansion and pandemic-related challenges for Prosper Waco since summer 2019, will step down as its CEO this fall.

March last month gave her six-month notice to the board of the nonprofit "collective impact initiative," which promotes education, health and financial security in Waco.

Prosper Waco board Chair Dr. Jackson Griggs, who is CEO of Waco Family Medicine, informed the board last week that March would serve until November.

“With vision and immense talent, Suzii led Prosper Waco through the challenges of the pandemic, and the way she aligned community action around shared values will demonstrate enduring benefit,” Griggs said in a press release. “Suzii has built a strong team and is leaving Prosper Waco in an excellent position for ongoing collective impact.”

Since March began her role in September 2019, the nonprofit has increased its staffing from 1.5 to 14.5, adding professionals in areas such as demographics, homelessness, education, social work and health care. The board has grown from 13 to 21 members and better reflects Waco's diversity, Prosper Waco officials said.

Under March's leadership, Prosper Waco has focused on community needs such as mental health, job training and affordable child care and has recently launched an effort to help low-income families clear titles to homes.

March, a 1972 Baylor University graduate, came to Prosper Waco with decades of experience as an educator and education advocate, as well as an official with Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas.

“I am grateful to the staff and board for supporting growth in both impact and purpose for Prosper Waco,” March said in a statement. “I am making this transition with feelings of satisfaction, and I am optimistic about the future and the strength of Prosper Waco.”