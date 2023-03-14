After four months as interim chief executive officer for the community nonprofit Prosper Waco, Jessica Attas is removing the interim part of her title.

Attas, 44, became the third CEO in the organization's nine years earlier this month after a unanimous vote by the Prosper Waco board.

She initially did not plan on applying for the position while serving as interim after the departure of Suzii Paynter March in November, but the work and the thought of helping the community the Waco native returned to in 2012 persuaded her to reconsider when the board asked earlier this year.

"I didn't realize how much I enjoy being back in my community," Attas said Tuesday in an interview between sessions of the Faith Leaders Conference at the Waco Convention Center.

Prosper Waco board President Fred Hills said Attas' depth of knowledge and experience in Waco were major factors in members' decision to hire her, as was Attas' job in improving the organization's operational efficiency and sustainability.

"She did a good job getting the organization moving forward," he said.

Hills said Attas had set the stage for "Prosper Waco 3.0," the next chapter in its work after its early years to become established, then years shaped by the pandemic and emergency responses to community needs.

The Waco High School and Baylor University graduate served three years as executive director of AVANCE Waco, now Inspiración, and six years as vice president of public policy at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce before her time at Prosper Waco. She also has worked as senior vice president of the Texas Association of Business.

Attas aid Prosper Waco's big-picture roles of facilitating dialogue among governmental, business and community groups and providing data to guide planning appeal to her background in applied sociology.

Waco's scale and cooperative community leadership makes it easier to try new approaches, evaluate results and move forward.

"People (here) are willing to dream big and walk together and give things a try," she said.

Prosper Waco focuses its attention on education and workforce, health, and financial security, areas where community problems are often complicated and tangled in multiple social issues.

Prosper Waco and its 10-person staff have played roles in adding behavioral health resources to the Waco Police Department, the creation of Transformation Waco charter district within Waco Independent School District and in multiple responses to pandemic needs.

The organization also has projects underway to help Texas State Technical College increase student recruitment for its industrial trade center, work with the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty on shrinking food insecurity, and connecting more Waco residents to suitable job training programs through UpSkill Waco.

Attas' immediate goals include expanding Prosper Waco's listening and communications with its partners and improving its sustainability.