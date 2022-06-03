Prosper Waco program would help families untangle outdated home titles

Prosper Waco is raising money for a new title-clearing program aimed at helping low income Waco residents whose homes are not legally their own.

When a homeowner passes away, a surviving family member might continue living in the home without formally updating the house’s title, meaning the wealth the home represents is not passed on but the costs of upkeep are.

Prosper Waco’s three-phase program will set people up with a broker to help them navigate the title-clearing process, and then help them make home repairs and renovations. The third phase involves helping the homeowner with estate planning and writing a will, so the cycle does not repeat when they pass away.

Prosper Waco Chief of Staff Dexter Hall said he became aware of the issue when he and his mother realized the East Waco home she lived in was still titled to his great grandmother.

“Really, the end goal is to ensure that we're able to continue to build generational wealth within our community, and in particular, within our low to moderate income community,” Hall said.

In 2019 the city of Waco worked with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to commission an economic security study that identified areas where the city could improve. Correcting titles stood out as a way to help Waco residents build assets and generational wealth.

“One of the things I began to realize is that this was not just an issue for my mother, who was a child of East Waco, but it was also for many of our neighbors and other individuals within our community,” Hall said.

Residents who live in the home but are not on the deed cannot use the house’s equity to take out loans for home improvements or other necessary maintenance. That can lead to houses falling into disrepair and becoming uninhabitable.

“Oftentimes, folks moved into homes not looking to own the home, but to take care of her grandma, or mom,” Hall said. “When the individual passes away, they continue to live there and pay taxes, but in actuality the wealth is not theirs.”

Hall said Prosper Waco reviewed 70,000 McLennan County Appraisal District records from the last 15 years, which revealed 413 homes with tangled titles of some kind. He said that represents about $71 million in wealth that is not being passed down to its rightful heirs.

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said the program will offset legal costs and appoint someone to help families navigate the title clearing process.

“Our goal is to work over time to reduce the cost in every way, and if we’ve got groups that want to do things pro bono, that would be great too, but we’re not depending on that,” March said.

March said the program will boost the number of homeowners in Waco.

“Home ownership is one pathway to a kind of stability in a neighborhood, and that stability is good for the family and good for the city as well,” March said.

She said the program is based on a successful one created by Philadelphia VIP, a nonprofit that focuses on legal services. Prosper Waco announced the program formally in an event Thursday, inviting title companies, lawyers, real estate agents, and government and community leaders to to talk about the need for the program. Hall said Prosper Waco plans to soft-launch the program by the end of the year.

An out-of-date title can also prevent residents from qualifying for home repair programs offered through the city of Waco, such as the city's lead abatement program.

The same goes for local home-repair nonprofits for low-income people.

Grassroots Waco Director Mike Stone said out-of-date titles represent a problem for older neighborhoods like those surrounding his office on Colcord Avenue with aging pipes and electrical wiring.

About one in 15 homeowners applying for a Grassroots Waco roof repair program cannot proceed because their name is not on the deed and the listed owner is long dead, Stone said.

“Most of the time the family knows who’s supposed to have the house, but they just never did the paperwork,” Stone said.

He said he usually refers those families to Greater Waco Legal Services or other low-cost legal services. The process can take longer if the family does not agree on who should own the home.

“They have to get all potential owners to sign documents, and sometimes it’s tricky. It can be very complex,” Stone said. “The worst lot I saw had like 17 (potential) owners, and none of them lived in Texas.”

Stone said Grassroots has tried to detangle the titles of vacant lots the organization wished to buy in the past, but chasing down living relatives was too cumbersome, so the nonprofit typically waits until a property goes through the foreclosure process.

“It’s a common problem all over Waco, with homes and land,” Stone said.

He said he likes the approach Prosper Waco has proposed.

