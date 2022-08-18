Providence Foundation blesses Tom Salome legacy plaque

The Providence Foundation on Aug. 1 celebrated the contributions of the late Tom Salome with the blessing of a legacy plaque inside the Ascension Providence hospital lobby.

Salome had a long history of dedicating his time, talents and treasure to Ascension Providence and the Providence Foundation.

Thomas G. Salome Jr. was born in Dallas on Jan. 14, 1932. His family moved to Waco later that year.

He was a respected business and community leader and devout Catholic. Salome served on the Providence Foundation board since its inception in 1993.

In October 2010 he was appointed a life member and continued to serve on the board until his death on Feb. 26, 2021.

Salome and his wife Martha were Founder’s Society and President’s Circle members, major contributors for 27 years, and made a lead gift for the building campaign of the Providence Breast Health Center in 2009.

He was a graduate of Baylor University and served in the U.S. Air Force as a second lieutenant. Following his discharge, he returned to Waco and began his 63-year career in the recycling business with M. Lipsitz & Company.

Salome was active in community affairs, serving on many nonprofit boards and out-of-state organizations. He was frequently involved in chairing or supporting fundraising efforts in the community.

In 2008, Salome led the fundraising drive to construct the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s new headquarters, which was built to environmentally friendly standards and named the Salome Center in his honor.

He was a recipient of the Philanthropist of the Year award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the Inaugural Legacy Award from the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Waco Business League and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, and was honored with many other distinguished awards and recognitions.

The plaque concluded with these words: “His passion for Waco and a personal commitment to making it prosper helped create opportunities for businesses, for children and for the future. Tom leaves a legacy of dedicated service to Waco through his volunteer efforts and support.”