Providence Foundation honors Terry Stevens

Ascension Providence blessed a legacy plaque for one of Providence Foundation’s co-founders, the late Terry Stevens, on July 18 in its hospital lobby.

It was the second legacy plaque to go up in the Ascension Providence lobby. The first was for Providence Foundation co-founder the late John F. Sheehy Jr. A third plaque, memorializing Tom Salome, was added Aug. 1.

Family and friends were present for the ceremony recognizing Stevens, a strong advocate for Ascension Providence and Providence Foundation who provided many years of expertise and guidance.

Terry W. Stevens was one of the three original founding members of the Providence Foundation in 1993. He served as chairman of the board from 1993 to July 2011. After rotating off the board in 2011, he continued to serve as a life member and member-at-large on the executive committee until his death on June 27, 2021, at age 79.

He was born in Tuscola, Illinois, on Nov. 1, 1941, to Virginia Elizabeth McMasters and James Kenneth Stevens.

In his obituary, he was lauded as a loving husband and father “known for his storytelling, infectious laugh, love of baseball, charitable giving and financial savvy.”

Stevens was a major donor and Founder’s Society member for 38 years. Following the death of his father, James Kenneth Stevens, at Providence in 2008, he and his wife, Elaine, established the ICU Nurses Scholarship Fund in his father’s memory.

In 2018 the Providence Foundation board elected to rename this fund after Stevens’ longtime friend, mentor and co-founder of the foundation, John F. Sheehy Jr.

The fund is now known as the John F. Sheehy Jr. Education Fund.

Stevens was also heavily involved in the Providence Healthcare Network prior to the foundation’s inception. He served as a member of the board of trustees for many years and also served on the Providence Advisory Board.

In addition to Stevens’ support of Providence and the Providence Foundation, he was involved in many community organizations. He was a co-founder of the Woodway Foundation and served on the city council and then as mayor of Woodway from 1974 to 1981.

He was past chairman of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and was appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the Aerospace Advisory Committee in 2016.

The plaque reads that Stevens “was a role model and mentor to many. He knew no strangers, only friends. We miss his laugh!”