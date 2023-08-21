Providence Hospice in Waco has received the 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award from HEALTHCAREfirst, a medical services company for home health and hospice agencies.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Audie Williams, senior director for Providence Hospice. “It reflects the commitment of our team of dedicated healthcare professionals who consistently provide compassionate care to patients and families throughout the community.”

HEALTHCAREfirst annually recognizes organizations that provide high-quality care, as measured by the federal Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Survey, which is administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

This year’s survey, covering April 2022 through March 2023, includes 19 questions related to important parts of hospice care such as managing patient pain and symptoms, communicating with family, treating patients with respect, and providing emotional and spiritual support.

Honors Elite Award recipients score above the national average on at least 85% of the questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, vice president of revenue cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Providence Hospice on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Founded in 1995, Providence Hospice and Fort Worth-based Community Healthcare of Texas have partnered to provide end-of-life care services for adult and pediatric patients in Central and North Texas. Providence subsequently created Waco’s first inpatient hospice facility on the second floor of its campus’ St. Catherine Center in 2013.

The partnership is the largest not-for-profit hospice provider in the state, caring for more than 4,000 patients a year and operating two inpatient hospices in Waco and Burleson, as well as five office locations in a 25-county region, including in Mexia.

For more information, visit www.chot.org.