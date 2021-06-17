Providers urge blood donations, with Central Texas supplies low heading into summer

Her firsthand experience seeing the need for blood led her to do her part in giving back.

“The way I think about things, I do for others as I would want to be done for me,” Robb said. “If I needed blood or my family needed blood, I would want somebody else to have given. So I give so that others will have what they need.”

McCoy said all Central Texas donations through Carter BloodCare stay in Central Texas.

“We are really pushing Texans helping Texans this year,” McCoy said.

A desire to help the community also led Myles Guillory, 24, to donate blood this week, continuing a ritual he established back in high school.

“I am happy to do it,” Guillory said. “I feel like giving blood is in a sense giving back to others in your area, and if you are somebody who likes to give a helping hand to others, this is a great way to do it.”

One donation can save up to three lives, McCoy said.

Putting it into the terms he uses when he presents at local elementary schools, donating blood is a chance for someone to be a superhero.

“One single donation can save up to three lives, and a lot of superheroes don’t save three lives in one day,” McCoy said. “You might not be able to donate money or donate time or anything like that to help but you can take 30 to 45 minutes of your time one day and save up to three people you don’t even know, or three people you do know.”

