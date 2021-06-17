Providers urge blood donations, with Central Texas supplies low heading into summer

Parked outside Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Wednesday morning, staff members on a Carter BloodCare bus were eagerly waiting for blood donors, hoping to help put the area's blood supply in better shape to make it through the summer.
“We just need people to show up and bring a friend,” said Mike McCoy, field recruiter for Carter BloodCare Central Texas.
Blood suppliers are seeing a "critical need" made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storms in February, McCoy said. Summer demand for blood is typically met in part with surplus donations collected throughout the rest of the year, but supplies are low heading into this summer, he said.
About 25% to 30% of blood donations in Central Texas come from high school and college blood drives, McCoy said. As many schools went virtual and pushed social distancing, the number of students available and willing to donate blood decreased creating a shortage, he said.
“It really, really cut down on the numbers during the drives,” McCoy said. “Take University High School. We usually get about 100 units. We were getting around 50. So it was about half of what we normally get.”
As Central Texas opens back up, businesses are joining Carter BloodCare to sponsor drives, either for their employees or the general public, he said. H-E-B is among them, and will host a blood drive challenge from Monday to July 14 at locations in Central Texas and North Texas.
“Many local businesses here in Central Texas are stepping up,” McCoy said.
While McCoy remains hopeful that local business will see them through, the need is still there.
“People are showing up to donate blood,” McCoy said. “But what we really need to do is get the people who show up to blood drives to grab a friend, grab a family member, bring somebody with them to the blood drive. That way we can really raise the numbers and we can make sure the hospitals don’t run out.”
The resumption of surgeries put on hold under past COVID-19 restrictions also is adding to hospitals' need for blood.
An adequate supply of blood is crucial for every hospital trauma department, said Lori Robb, Hillcrest's regional trauma director.
Various types of injuries can lead to a need for transfusions, and hospital trauma units also need to be prepared to handle massive transfusions, situations when a whole lot of blood is needed very quickly to save someone's life.
“Less than two weeks ago we had somebody use almost 75 units of blood and blood products,” Robb said. “So if you think about it, that is 75 patients giving a unit of blood that one patient needed.”
Robb said the Hillcrest trauma center averages two massive transfusions a month.
Her firsthand experience seeing the need for blood led her to do her part in giving back.
“The way I think about things, I do for others as I would want to be done for me,” Robb said. “If I needed blood or my family needed blood, I would want somebody else to have given. So I give so that others will have what they need.”
McCoy said all Central Texas donations through Carter BloodCare stay in Central Texas.
“We are really pushing Texans helping Texans this year,” McCoy said.
A desire to help the community also led Myles Guillory, 24, to donate blood this week, continuing a ritual he established back in high school.
“I am happy to do it,” Guillory said. “I feel like giving blood is in a sense giving back to others in your area, and if you are somebody who likes to give a helping hand to others, this is a great way to do it.”
One donation can save up to three lives, McCoy said.
Putting it into the terms he uses when he presents at local elementary schools, donating blood is a chance for someone to be a superhero.
“One single donation can save up to three lives, and a lot of superheroes don’t save three lives in one day,” McCoy said. “You might not be able to donate money or donate time or anything like that to help but you can take 30 to 45 minutes of your time one day and save up to three people you don’t even know, or three people you do know.”