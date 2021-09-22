Public art project uses fabric panels to represent pandemic's toll on Greater Waco

Stacks of plastic fabric panels, each with a colored felt silhouette on one side, cover a counter and part of the front room floor of an East Waco cottage that has become the workspace for the "Bridge of Souls" project.

They look somewhat unremarkable until one realizes each panel stands in for a McLennan County resident who has died from COVID-19.

It's a realization that has caused some visitors to get teary-eyed when they translate the stacks into deaths, said Doreen Ravenscroft, one of the project organizers.

That emotional response is the point of "Bridge of Souls," an art installation aimed at providing the greater Waco community an opportunity to mourn, individually and collectively, the loss of life due to the disease over the last 18 months.

With 618 McLennan County deaths attributed to COVID-19, the pandemic now exceeds the toll of the 1918 flu, estimated by some historians as high as 500 deaths in the county although death records from that time are imprecise. Twenty-seven people have died here in the past week alone, including three reported Wednesday.

The art piece also will provide a way to honor the healthcare and frontline workers risking their lives and health to care for others.