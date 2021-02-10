Public Health District ramps up vaccine clinic with second doses

“We want to make sure there’s ample time to connect with those patients and to get them scheduled and help them overcome any transportation or other barriers they may have,” Griggs said.

Dr. Ben Wilson, with the Family Health Center, said the appointments will be rescheduled for Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

There have been delays in shipments from the state before, two of which were significant enough to force the Family Health Center to reschedule appointments, Wilson said.

An Ascension Providence spokesperson said unexpected delays in the allocation of the second Moderna doses “may impact the timing of the second-dose vaccine appointments at Family Health Center.”

During the press conference, Griggs said there is some evidence the second dose is just as effective after six weeks, but there is still far too little information on the subject to change guidelines. The second dose of the Moderna vaccine is intended to be administered four weeks after the first dose.

Meek said local leaders are forming a task force dedicated to securing as many vaccines for the county as possible from the Department of State Health Services. They are also forming a subcommittee to making sure vaccines are distributed equitably.