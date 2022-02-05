Public Health District schedules several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. All vaccines will be available at all clinics, and all clinics are open to the general public. Children must be accompanied by a parent or consenting adult. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available through covidwaco.com.
Monday through Friday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sunday: University Baptist Church, 1701 Dutton Ave., 2 to 4 p.m.
Monday: Connally High School Cafeteria, 901 N. Lacy Drive, 5-7 p.m.; Goodwill Industries, 1700 S. New Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Lake Air Montessori, 4601 Cobbs Drive, 4 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: La Vega High School Cafeteria, 555 Loop 340, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive, noon to 6 p.m.; Mart ISD, 1100 JL Davis Ave., 4 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Tennyson Middle School, 6100 Tennyson Drive, 4 to 7 p.m.; McLennan County Indigent Health Care, 824 Washington Ave., 2 to 5 p.m.
Friday: Harmony School of Innovation school gym, 1110 S. Valley Mills Drive, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pleasant Olive Baptist Church, 1600 E. League St., 9 a.m. to noon.