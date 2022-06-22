 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public services set for longtime McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson

McLennan County will mourn and honor Lester Gibson, a civic and civil rights leader for decades, in a visitation Friday and a funeral service Sunday.

Gibson died Friday morning after a long illness. He was 74.

Gibson retired at the end of 2018, after 28 years as a McLennan County commissioner, a stint that followed service in the Navy, at the Waco Housing Authority, running two newspapers and for a term on the Waco City Council.

Gibson's visitation will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 E. League St.

His funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Base at the Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

"He was a tireless advocate for the marginalized and the downtrodden and his voice of advocacy for fairness and inclusion will be deeply missed," Commissioner Patricia Miller, who worked as Gibson's assistant for two decades before succeeding him, said in a statement.

