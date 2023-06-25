Over the weekend, Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society opened their backyards to host the public for their annual Waco pond tour. The self-paced tour included 15 ponds, each with its own unique twist.

As a veterinarian, society member Tamra Walthall was first interested in aquaponics, where she coupled growing plants in water with raising koi and tilapia. Then, the pandemic introduced her into what she coined her “COVID project.” In 2020, her pond was built and now features an underwater cave, various water plants, a bog and two waterfalls.

Walthall said her primary focus in making her pond was to protect the koi from wildlife such as raccoons and herons. To ensure their safety, she installed an underwater cave at the deepest point where the fish can hide. The 5-foot-deep pond is also topped with water lilies to provide additional cover.

Her other focus was filtration. Walthall’s pond features a fastfall and what she and her late husband deemed the “damn waterfall,” named after the hassle it was to install. Along with the waterfalls, the pond’s filtration is achieved through the bog and a commercial filter.

One such challenge came when a tractor fell nose-first into the hole where the pond would be. In the three years since, Walthall has acquired over 20 koi fish through rescuing and natural reproduction.

Despite the complications that come with having a pond, Walthall said it has benefited her immensely.

“The most fun part is coming home from work, frazzled and tired, and sitting at the pond and naming the fish,” Walthall said. “That's how I lower my blood pressure.”

She also gained a community through ponding with the Heart of Texas Water Garden and Pond Society.

“They have just been so kind and welcoming to me,” Walthall said. “And it's especially important right now. Unfortunately, the last meeting was on the day of my husband's funeral. But they sent me a card, the whole society. It was really sweet.”

The society, made up of about 30 people, gets together on the third Tuesday of every month to share a meal and conversation. Member Jay Trout said through it, he has found a group of people he can bond with over a shared interest.

Trout said he started his pond when he was told he could not have aquariums in the house anymore.

Now, his backyard features a 3,000-gallon pond with a bog, koi and various species of water lily. He said he has learned a lot over the five years he’s been involved with the society.

The members also get together a few times a year to swap pond items if they have excess. Trout said he’s even gotten a koi from one member who had to get rid of her pond because she was moving away.

“The plants are the cheapest thing (in the pond). They're very expensive, but we share,” Trout said. “They grow like crazy every year, and we'll split them up and usually at one of the meetings, we'll get together. Everybody brings their extra stuff and swap. The more I can give away the better because it hurts to throw them away since they're expensive.”

Trout said the best part of having a pond is twofold: it’s relaxing to sit next to, listening to the waterfall and it’s an ongoing backyard project.

“I don't like to sit and do nothing,” Trout said. “So it gives me something to mess with.”

Another society member, Christian Tucker, said he enjoys sitting beside his pond when he spends time with God.

“It's hard to be outside and let nature wash over you in Waco, so having the pond is a powerful experience,” Tucker said.

Tucker was inspired to create his pond for the ducks he got his wife for Mother’s Day one year. He said most people just fill up a kiddie pool for their ducks, but he didn’t want to be wasting so much water.

“I nixed the kiddie pool idea,” Tucker said, “and I figured you have to make tons of moving water, tons of oxygen and a really great filter to catch their manure in order to keep ducks and not have to be refilling so often.”

Tucker’s goal with his pond was to find the balance between pretty and productive so that he disturbs the equilibrium of the pond as little as possible.

In his backyard, Tucker has the pond, ducks, bunnies, chickens and a fruit and vegetable garden.

“I definitely recommend at least a small version of it,” Tucker said. Every single person should learn how to grow their own food and should be connected to where their food is coming from.”

Though the pond tour is over, those interested can attend the society’s next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road. Members will provide a potluck dinner for any visitors and attendees will see a presentation by member Mindy Lawrenz on landscape pride.

“If it's something you like to mess with and look at and enjoy, go for it,” Trout said. “Come join us and have a good time.”