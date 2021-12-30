Quick turn from muggy to frozen in forecast for Waco's weekend

A shock to the system awaits Central Texas this weekend, Sunday in particular, when a 23-degree low temperature combined with north winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will produce single-digit chill factors.

"Walk outside, and it will feel like 8 to 10 degrees," National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette said of expectations for Sunday morning.

Putting that in perspective Waco is about to experience its lowest temperatures since February, when a historic ice storm plunged the state into a deadly deep freeze and the Waco Regional Airport recorded temperatures at or below freezing a record 205 consecutive hours.

Friday, New Year's Eve, will be mild and humid, with highs in the 70s.

Fortunately, the front on track to arrive at dusk Saturday is expected to remain dry. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms early Saturday, but conditions otherwise will be mild and humid, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A dry line will move through at mid-morning, pushing out any moisture, Bonnette said.