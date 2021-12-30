Quick turn from muggy to frozen in forecast for Waco's weekend

A shock to the system awaits Central Texas this weekend, Sunday in particular, when a 23-degree low temperature combined with north winds gusting to 30 miles per hour will produce single-digit chill factors.
"Walk outside, and it will feel like 8 to 10 degrees," National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette said of expectations for Sunday morning.
Putting that in perspective Waco is about to experience its lowest temperatures since February, when a historic ice storm plunged the state into a deadly deep freeze and the Waco Regional Airport recorded temperatures at or below freezing a record 205 consecutive hours.
Friday, New Year's Eve, will be mild and humid, with highs in the 70s.
Fortunately, the front on track to arrive at dusk Saturday is expected to remain dry. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms early Saturday, but conditions otherwise will be mild and humid, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A dry line will move through at mid-morning, pushing out any moisture, Bonnette said.
"Saturday's going to be a heck of a day, a prototypical day in Texas. If you don't like the weather, wait a few minutes and it will change," Bonnette said. "Temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees in a matter of minutes when the cold front arrives, slipping into the low 20s overnight. It will be below freezing Sunday morning, with a wind chill making it feel 8 to 10 degrees. Expect a high right around 40 degrees. Monday also will start below freezing."
Making Monday more tolerable, he said, is minimal wind chill.
"Definitely dress in layers. That's the best way to protect yourself," he said. "Keep in mind the four Ps: people, pets, pipes and plants. We're not expecting frozen indoor pipes, but exposed outdoor pipes may need covering."
As freezing weather loomed in February, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas was calling for power consumers to cut down on their use, anticipating stress on the system though nothing like what unfolded. On Thursday, the group responsible for managing the balance between supply from power generators and demand from customers on the state's main grid distributed a press release with a reassuring message.
“Texans can be confident the electric generation fleet and the grid are winterized and ready to provide power,” Vice President of Grid Planning and Weatherization Woody Rickerson wrote in the press release. “New regulations require all electric generation and transmission owners to make significant winterization improvements and our inspections confirm they are prepared.”
ERCOT will submit a report next month to the Public Utility Commission of Texas on recent inspections of several generation and transmission facilities, according to the press release.