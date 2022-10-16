Rainy weather can't stop Ironman winners

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Working through a rain shower, Japan’s Ai Ueda won the professional women’s division title at the Waco Ironman 70.3 on Sunday with a time of 4:19:16. Trevor Foley was the pro men’s winner Sunday. The race wrapped up a busy Ironman weekend that also included a full 140.6-mile race on Saturday.
Florida's Trevor Foley won the professional men’s division title at the Waco Ironman 70.3 on Sunday with a time of 3:45:58. The race wrapped up a busy Ironman weekend that also included a full 140.6-mile race on Saturday.

Working through a rain shower, Japan's Ai Ueda won the professional women's division title at the Waco Ironman 70.3 on Sunday with a time of 4:19:16. Trevor Foley was the pro men's winner Sunday. The race wrapped up a busy Ironman weekend that also included a full 140.6-mile race on Saturday.

Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
