Ranchers hauling hay to fire-ravaged area of Texas converge in Waco

Hay haulers hailing from Katy, Fort Worth and places in between, including the self-described Grimes County "misfits," joined the party that became a convoy Saturday starting at McLane Stadium and ending in Bluff Dale.

Shiny big rigs idled in the stadium parking lot nearest Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Youngsters buzzed the premises in a go-cart packing a miniature hay bale. Texas flags snapped in the breeze. McLennan County Sheriff's Office personnel provided security and an escort to the county line.

To those loving trucks, gooseneck trailers, cowboy boots and gimme caps, it was a feast for the senses. Not lost in the fun was hauling hay and feed to the 8,000-acre Houston Ranch near Bluff Dale in Erath County. Wildfires in that neck of the woods scorched 6,000 acres, razed a 100-year-old farmhouse and left landowners needing help for themselves and their livestock. The ranch will use what it needs and become a distribution point for others.

Gesturing to round hay bales packed tightly in trailers, organizer Brian Firebaugh said, "Each costs $50 and will feed one cow for 30 days or 30 cows for one day. This effort truly is impacting lives, buying time for farmers and ranchers who may have to consider liquidating their herds."

About 50 people gathered around Firebaugh shortly before 10 a.m. to hear particulars about the State Highway 6 route they would take. He urged the group to drive no faster than 60 miles per hour. A voice in the crowd warned that fellow motorists may attempt to enter gaps in the convoy.

Maddison McKinnon and her husband, Adam, drove up Saturday from Katy to support the "Hope Convoy," as it was dubbed. They wedged a single round hay bale in their Toyota Tacoma, a truck sporting U.S. and Texas flags, mounted longhorns, and a decal proclaiming, "Home of the Free Because of the Brave." They follow Firebaugh's @cattleguy account on TikTok, became energized by his passion, and picked up the bale at his place on the way to Waco.

"It's Texas, and Texans help other people. That's what they do," Adam said, explaining their decision to drive more than two hours from near Houston to join a caravan traveling another 100 miles.

Jimmy and Jana Earp hauled hay from near Fort Worth to McLane Stadium, having secured their payload from a neighbor who raises cattle.

"I've seen videos about the wildfires on social media, and they were heart wrenching," Jana Earp said, discussing her motivation.

Jimmy Earp said he belongs to an off-road club that donated money for fuel.

Blazes popping up around Texas have charred tens of thousands of acres, killed livestock and left farmers and ranchers groping for answers.

Baylor University flashed the big 10-4 when local organizers asked about using its football stadium parking lot as a staging area.

These relief efforts are unfolding as farmers and ranchers in large swathes of Texas, including McLennan County, see their own hay production suffer due to lingering drought conditions, locals told the Tribune-Herald.

Morgan Broome, who raises livestock and horses on a nonprofit spread in Weatherford called Once Upon A Farm, said generosity among those in agriculture amazes her. She said she belongs to a newly formed group, the Rancher Navy, which advocates for ag-related relief efforts. It takes its name from the Cajun Navy, a volunteer group that assists with rescue efforts on the Gulf Coast active following Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey.

Broome on Friday said the Rancher Navy spread the word about Saturday's convoy, dropping off flyers at places such as Buzbee Feed and Seed in Waco.

"We know we're going to have more than 10 18-wheelers from East Texas, the Nacogdoches area. Several independent drivers have donated their trucks and fuel to participate in the convoy," Broome said. "We do have money to assist with fuel costs, but they all turned it down. We're also going to have at least 10 trucks with gooseneck trailers from the San Antonio area. We also expect a lot of just pickup trucks and cars. We'll fill them with pet food, whatever we can, as long as they want to participate."

By Saturday, rain in deep South Texas had tossed a monkey wrench into that scenario, though Broome was not complaining. Some ranchers pledging hay to the cause could not get into their wet fields. Broome on Saturday scrambled to make new connections, receiving promises of hay and feed from landowners along the State Highway 6 corridor the convoy would travel.

If the convoy Saturday had an MVP, a most-valuable participant, a mini-convoy from Florence may take the honor. Drivers arrived aboard gleaming tractor-trailer rigs piled high with monstrous bales.

Jennifer Betz said her son, Grant Betz, served as ringleader for the Florence contingent. She said the event Saturday was her second brush with Waco hospitality, having met "lovely people from Waco" involved in helping wildfire victims in Eastland County and tornado victims in Central Texas.

Blair Fannin, spokesperson for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, said Agrilife Extension did not sponsor, nor was it associated with, the convoy that formed in Waco. He said the event did reflect well on those involved, and said the wildfires have brought out the best in many.

He said Agrilife, the Texas Animal Health Commission and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association led support efforts in response to the Eastland County wildfires last month that burned more than 54,000 acres, destroyed 150 structures and killed at least 400 head of cattle.

These groups collected hay and feed donations, built livestock holding facilities, rounded up lost livestock and identified brands.

"This was a terrible catastrophe," Fannin said. "People lost their livestock, which are their 401(k) retirement plans. Recovery will take a long time. Forage has to be restarted. Drought conditions remain and could worsen. We're thankful for ranchers and individuals who donated hay and other resources. Those in southeast Texas who were helped during flooding are now returning the favor. The agriculture community is a resilient bunch."

Broome said she personally knows how neighbors helping neighbors can make a difference. Her nonprofit, Once Upon A Farm, serves as an animal sanctuary. She also provides horseback therapy, targeting people with disabilities who may want to pursue careers in agriculture. Growing her own feed this year, she said, has proved challenging. Cargill has responded to her dilemma by donating about 200 tons of feed. Purina also has been generous, as have feed stores in the Weatherford area, she said.

"I've also had 4,000 bales of hay donated," Broome said.

Firebaugh, of Hubbard, discusses the cattle industry on Facebook and TikTok. He secured Baylor's permission to hold the impromptu trucker rally there.

"Seriously, I looked at satellite images and asked myself, 'Who has enough parking for a lot of trucks and trailers?' I reached out to Baylor, and they don't have a lot going on, probably because it is Easter weekend. I know this event is taking some folks away from Easter plans. But what better cause?"

"I have 300,000 followers on TikTok, and I've been posting about this a lot lately," Firebaugh said of the wildfires' impact on ranching. "Many said they had not heard about it until they saw TikTok. I've raised about $25,000 in cash donations. People have bought hay, paid to have it trucked."

Firebaugh said wildfires also have singed the Texas Panhandle.

Justin Buzbee, at Buzbee Feed, said he works about 500 acres in the Gholson community, which like most of McLennan County is rain deprived.

"We caught a little rain the other day, but we need another 3 to 4 inches," he said. "We should be bailing hay going into Easter, at least having the first cutting. We'll be lucky to have two cuttings. Some years we have three. It's not good right now. There is not a lot of hay to be hauling out there."

