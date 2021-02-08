Rangers investigate after Lacy Lakeview officer shoots, kills man wielding hatchet

Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview Police officer shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man Sunday morning, according to a Lacy Lakeview police press release.

The man’s family had been notified by Monday morning, but Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt declined to release the name Monday, saying it was for the sake of the family.

"I want to make sure I at least make the effort to answer their questions before anything comes out in the media," Truehitt said.

According to the press release, Officer Thomas Beasley responded alone to a call around 9:17 a.m. Sunday outside the Northgate Apartments, 115 Faye Drive, about a man breaking car windows. Police say the man was wielding a hatchet in an “agitated manner” and did not heed multiple verbal commands for him to drop the weapon and stop walking toward the officer.

Beasley shot him once, and the man fled, making it roughly 150 yards before collapsing, according to the release. Beasley started first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, the statement reads.