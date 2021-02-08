Rangers investigate after Lacy Lakeview officer shoots, kills man wielding hatchet

Texas Rangers are investigating after a Lacy Lakeview Police officer shot and killed a hatchet-wielding man Sunday morning, according to a Lacy Lakeview police press release.
The man’s family had been notified by Monday morning, but Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt declined to release the name Monday, saying it was for the sake of the family.
"I want to make sure I at least make the effort to answer their questions before anything comes out in the media," Truehitt said.
According to the press release, Officer Thomas Beasley responded alone to a call around 9:17 a.m. Sunday outside the Northgate Apartments, 115 Faye Drive, about a man breaking car windows. Police say the man was wielding a hatchet in an “agitated manner” and did not heed multiple verbal commands for him to drop the weapon and stop walking toward the officer.
Beasley shot him once, and the man fled, making it roughly 150 yards before collapsing, according to the release. Beasley started first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, the statement reads.
Neighbors interviewed near the apartment complex near Texas State Technical College said the deceased was a Black man who lived nearby and walked in the area frequently. Witnesses said he had known mental illness issues, and had been walking in the area and acting in unusual, but not violent, on Friday night.
The Texas Rangers will conduct an independent criminal investigation of the incident while the department conducts an internal one. Beasley is on administrative leave, which is LLPD’s standard policy. Texas Rangers are routinely called in to investigate officer-involved shootings across the state.
The Rangers report will be sent to the district attorney's office and most likely presented to a grand jury.
Truehitt said Beasley was wearing a body camera, and a witness filmed the incident. The Tribune-Herald has requested the body camera footage under the Texas Public Information Act.
“While the events are tragic for all involved, LLPD asks all to let the Rangers do their job and let the facts come out,” the release said.