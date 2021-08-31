Rapoport Academy charter school imposes mask mandate after spike in COVID-19 cases

“We are seeing positivity rates in the community at levels that we haven’t seen since our winter surge,” Cunningham said. “In some cases, it seems like it’s on a path to even exceed those.”

Cunningham said she’s heard more parents asking for a mask requirement from the school, and the charter school system is not the only institution taking this precaution.

“There’s some support, because a number of other entities are doing this as well, whether it’s school districts or health care organizations, so we did not feel alone.” Cunningham said.

Several school districts and counties throughout the state have enacted school mask mandates.

Earlier this month the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Greg Abbott and temporarily blocked mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas. Later that week, the court refused the governor’s request to intervene in other cases, ordering him to go through the Texas Court of Appeals first in accordance with state law.

The Texas Education Agency will not stop districts from issuing mask mandates while litigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the agency.

“Ideally we wouldn’t have to worry about policy conflict as well as a health care crisis,” Cunningham said. “It would be ideal if everybody was on the same page. I wish it were different, but that doesn’t replace the responsibility we have to our district.”

