Rapoport Academy charter school imposes mask mandate after spike in COVID-19 cases

Rapoport Academy will require masks for students and staff to slow the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, officials said.
The public charter school, which serves about 850 students at three locations, reached 26 COVID-19 cases by Monday, the 13th day of school.
The most the district ever had last school year, when masking, distancing, online learning and mandatory quarantines were in place, was 27.
The board of directors voted to require masks during a meeting on Monday, the day Waco Independent School District implemented its mask policy. Harmony Science Academy, a statewide charter system with two Waco campuses, is also requiring masks.
Rapoport Superintendent Alexis Neumann said the school has invested in dividers and classes are socially distanced when possible, but masks would afford everyone more protection, especially students too young to get vaccinated. Families can opt out of the masking policy by filling out a form on Rapoport’s website.
“We know that masks make a difference,” Neumann said. “We know we can control that.”
She said the school may host vaccination clinics in the future.
Emilie Cunningham, a Rapoport board member who holds a doctorate in public health, said requiring masks is the only action the board can take right now that will reduce the spread of the virus through their classes.
“We are seeing positivity rates in the community at levels that we haven’t seen since our winter surge,” Cunningham said. “In some cases, it seems like it’s on a path to even exceed those.”
Cunningham said she’s heard more parents asking for a mask requirement from the school, and the charter school system is not the only institution taking this precaution.
“There’s some support, because a number of other entities are doing this as well, whether it’s school districts or health care organizations, so we did not feel alone.” Cunningham said.
Several school districts and counties throughout the state have enacted school mask mandates.
Earlier this month the Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Greg Abbott and temporarily blocked mask mandates in San Antonio and Dallas. Later that week, the court refused the governor’s request to intervene in other cases, ordering him to go through the Texas Court of Appeals first in accordance with state law.
The Texas Education Agency will not stop districts from issuing mask mandates while litigation is ongoing, according to a statement from the agency.
“Ideally we wouldn’t have to worry about policy conflict as well as a health care crisis,” Cunningham said. “It would be ideal if everybody was on the same page. I wish it were different, but that doesn’t replace the responsibility we have to our district.”