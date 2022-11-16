 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recall issued for ground beef products in Texas H-E-B stores

Ground beef recall

Certain Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products are affected by a recall.

 H-E-B, provided

Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall notice for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products sold under store brands at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, including Waco stores.

H-E-B announced Wednesday that certain Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at Tyson's Amarillo facility could be contaminated by "foreign matter, mirror-like material."

The recall affects 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck, all with a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022.

There have been no reports of injuries caused by the products affected by the recall, the announcement says.

Customers with questions may call Tyson consumer relations at 800-643-3410 or H-E-B customer service at 800-432-3113 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

H-E-B customers who bought any of the products can return them to the store for a full refund.

