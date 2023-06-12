A rebuilt Café Homestead reopened Monday to record crowds at Homestead Heritage a little more than six months after a fire reduced the former log building to ashes.

"Between those we have already seated and reservations we already have booked, we will serve over 360 people (during lunch service), with no lines and no waiting," proprietor Andrew Taylor said during the noon hour. "Our previous best was 330 and that day, we had a really long line."

Afterward, Taylor indicated the restaurant at 388 Halbert Lane actually served 400 people during lunch Monday. The cafe serves salads, sandwiches and burgers featuring meats, cheeses and breads produced at the surrounding Homestead Heritage community.

The original handcrafted cedar log building was built in 1994, becoming one of the first buildings at the Christian community near Gholson that has become a major regional attraction for its craft village, farm and annual festivals around Christmas and Labor Day.

The cafe building went up in smoke in a fire on Dec. 23 that was attributed to a flare up of embers in a fireplace that ignited nearby flammable materials, according to an incident report from Elm Mott Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Pechacek.

Those rebuilding the restaurant used what little survived to memorialize the old structure.

"Behind our hostess stand here in our (new) lobby, we took a number of charred timbers from the back wall of the previous building and made a decorative sign, beauty from ashes," Taylor said, referring to the scripture verse in Isaiah 61.

Taylor and his business partners began construction on the new restaurant facility 18 weeks ago, after giving fire and insurance investigators enough time to study the rubble and taking a few more weeks to design the new structure and obtain materials, Taylor said.

The restaurant's team found the timbers used to build the roof in the new righthand dining room in a historic barn in Maryland, not far from the Civil War battle locations in Antietam, Maryland and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. All of the chairs, tables, cushions, and many of the light fixtures were made by artisans in the Homestead Heritage community.

"The grand chandelier in the lobby was made in our blacksmith shop, just a hundred yards away," Taylor said. "All the upholstery (in the chairs and booths) was made by our weavers here in the community. They took 140 miles of thread to make 100 yards of fabric."

Taylor said the restaurant was able to keep all the staff, around 30, employed during the construction of the new building. The cafe opened temporarily in the fellowship hall of the church, a half-mile away.

He said the same staff are able to comfortably serve a much larger number of customers with the larger dining rooms. The new building offers about 11,600 of space, including about 7,700 for the restaurant on the ground floor.

Taylor gave credit to his employees and their ability to work together.

"Our greatest asset is our team," Taylor said.