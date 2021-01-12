Record new case count, hospitalizations in McLennan County overshadow COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cameron Khouri, a 21-year-old Texas State Technical College student, was among the youngest to receive the vaccine Tuesday. He suffers from a coarctation of the aorta, a rare congenital condition that put him squarely in Phase 1B.

“I didn’t think I would be getting it this soon, less than a year after everything happened in March,” Khouri said. “But as soon as I found out they were giving vaccines I found out what category I was in.”

He said his mother saw the public health district’s post online and snagged him a spot.

“I definitely feel more relieved, and I’m excited to get the second round done,” Khouri said. “Of course, there are different strains and you never know. But I’m excited, and I wish more people would come out if they’re eligible to get it.”

Longtime Waco resident Sherry Heatherston said she and her husband signed up after he received a text notification. They are both over the age of 65, and have been social distancing for months now.

“Spots were filling up so fast,” Heatherston said. “He was at 12:45 p.m. and I was at 3:30 p.m., and we were (registering) at the same time.”

Heatherston said she only hopes getting the second dose will be as easy.