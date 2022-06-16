Reicher grad promoted to colonel

Air Force Col. William “Wylie” DeWalt was promoted to colonel and welcomed on June 4 as commander of the 413th Flight Test Group, an Air Force Reserve unit out of Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

DeWalt is a 1998 graduate of Reicher Catholic High School and the son of Bill and Mary DeWalt, of Waco.

Maj. Gen. Bret Larson, 22nd Air Force commander, formally welcomed DeWalt as the 413th FTG’s new commander during an assembly. DeWalt previously served as the deputy chief for requirements for Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command.

DeWalt was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2002 and earned his pilot rating at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in September 2003.

He began his career at the 4th Special Operations Squadron, flying close air support during combat operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2007, he was selected to fly light fixed-wing aircraft in support of worldwide special operations.

Over his career, he accumulated more than 3,900 flight hours, with 2,000 of those being in combat.

“As a command pilot with more than 19 years of experience flying in the special operations community, (DeWalt) has seen, firsthand, the importance of readiness and the total team effort to maintain Air Force dominance anywhere in the world,” Larson said. “(DeWalt’s) strong operational background, combined with his passion for servant leadership, makes him a perfect choice for this job.”

During his speech, DeWalt talked about his goals as a commander, which include protecting his members from unnecessary burdens, advocating for them when needed and preparing them for leadership opportunities.

“Commanders are only successful because of the people who they work for,” DeWalt said. “And I think that’s what I want to emphasize today to the 413th. My view of leadership is: I work for you. ... What I promise today is that I will never get in the way of you leading and accomplishing your missions.”

Among his service awards are the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with two “V” devices and 15 oak leaf clusters.