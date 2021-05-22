Reinvention is story of county-owned fairgrounds in Waco

That revenue also funds about $6 million worth of improvements to city of Waco and Waco Independent School District sports facilities behind the Extraco Events Center. Work is underway on new baseball and softball fields for Waco High School, along with a relocation and replacement of Paul Tyson Field, which will be torn down to make room for the equine and livestock facility.

Other revenue will go to the city of Waco for the relocation of Little League fields and other sports facilities.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton described the venue project as a triple win for the county, city and school district, as well as for the local economy.

“The thing about tourism dollars, if you can get them, is that it’s doing something for yourself with other people’s money,” he said. “They’re having a good time, we’re giving them value. ... We can’t live in a vacuum for entertainment. We have to think of ways we can improve recreational enjoyment in people’s lives. That helps us market our community.”

The master plan project is just the latest chapter in the saga of the old Rich Field Army Base property, which is a case history in how to repurpose surplus government land for civic purposes.