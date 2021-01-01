Religion: A New Year! Finally!

No year in my lifetime has been welcomed more than 2021. Multiple vaccines have been approved with the promise that we will be able to put the COVID-19 threat behind us by mid-summer. Businesses are making plans to gear up for the recovery. Jobs are expected to return. By fall we should be able to pack our stadiums and cheer on our favorite sports teams. Once again, we can travel. Family vacations, reunions and gatherings for Thanksgiving and Christmas should return to normal by year’s end.

A year ago, in this column, I wrote, “2020 rings with the hope of perfect vision and a perfect year. But we already know it will have its challenges. .... 2020 will not be easy. It certainly will not be perfect.”

To say that “2020 would not be easy and that it certainly would not be perfect” proved to be a vast understatement. None of us could have predicted the pandemic that would shock and stun the world. This has been an unusually difficult year. While some have prospered, many have lost their jobs, struggled with isolation and separation from family and friends. Restaurants, the travel industry, and live entertainment have especially been hit hard. More than 340,000 have died of COVID-19 related causes.