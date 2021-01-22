Religion: A young generation steps forward

“Baby Boomers” (1946-1964) got their name from the “boom” that followed WW II. They were the Hippy generation who later developed PCs that connected the world. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Donald Trump were all born in 1946. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates are also members of this generation.

“Generation X” (1965-1980), often dismissed in their youth, earned a reputation for entrepreneurship. In 2002 three out of four companies were started by Gen Xers. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the founders of Google are Gen Xers.

“Millennials” (1981-1996) are the first to grow up with computers and cell phones. Mark Zuckerberg is a Millennial. “Generation Z” (1997-2012) is the first generation to have no experience of life before the internet. They are the youngest, largest and most ethnically diverse population in history. It is too early to characterize the “Alpha Generation, (2013-2021), the first to be born entirely in the 21st century.

In the next few years, we will witness a generational transfer of power. Joe Biden is 78. Mitch McConnel is 79. Nancy Pelosi is 80. Every generation must pass the baton. Every new generation must run their race.