Religion: Alexa, how is God different than you?

Over the past few years, we have welcomed some new names into our home: Cortana, Alexa, Siri, and Echo. My grandchildren tell me I can change their name, if I want to, to something like Ziggy. Regardless, the computers want to talk to me. They want to recognize my voice. They want to know where I am at all times, to track my browsing and shopping history on the web, maybe elsewhere. The computers even want my finger print and they are asking for my mug shot. Sometimes they start talking to me when their name is mentioned on TV.

It reminds me of Hal in “2001 A Space Odyssey.” What are they up to? I remember when George Orwell’s 1984 was science fiction. Now it is ancient history. Big brother is here, and has been here for a while. I am not sure I want to be known that well. Where does all this information go?

Jesus to told us that the very hairs of my head are numbered. This once seemed hard to believe. How could God possibly know such intimate information about every individual on the face of the earth? How many people are there, eight billion?