Religion: Are we embracing cheap grace?

I first heard Billy Graham preach in 1970 at Cowboys Stadium in Irving. The legendary teams of Tom Landry had yet to play in the stadium which was in its last stages of construction. I sat in rapt silence with more than 50,000 others as Dr. Graham preached. At the close of the service, thousands flooded the aisles in response to his invitation to trust Christ. I later witnessed the same in Houston and Minneapolis. For more than 50 years he preached with the same results in more than 185 countries and territories.

Throughout his ministry he avoided the excess of other evangelists, placing himself on a limited salary and avoiding scandal. I watched him join hands with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in support of racial integration, refusing to preach to segregated crowds.

Every president since Harry Truman sought him for counsel and prayer, both Democrat and Republican. Some tried to use their friendship for political advantage, others credited him with strengthening their faith. Dr. Graham died in 2018 at the age of 99. He was the fourth private citizen in U.S. history to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C.