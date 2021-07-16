Religion: Building on generational faith

A few years ago I reflected on what I wanted to accomplish with my remaining years. One of those things was to encourage the younger generation to do greater things than I ever imagined. I am pleased to see that happening in many places. More people are coming to Christ every day than at any time in history, especially in South America, Africa and Asia. I am finding many in their twenties and thirties who are passionate about going to the ends of the earth and living transformed lives for Christ.

When God looks on humanity, he sees generations. Following Noah’s flood, God had us in mind when he said, “This is the sign of the covenant which I am making between Me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all successive generations.” Moses’ success depended on how well he encouraged Joshua, the leader of the next generation that would enter the Promised Land. David sang, “Remember His covenant forever, the word which He commanded to a thousand generations.”

The world has never been a safe place. Expeditions are dangerous. We face huge obstacles and challenges, but the potential is limitless. As our generations overlap, we have opportunity to build upon the foundations of faith that others have laid and to create a better world for our children, our grandchildren and those who will follow.

