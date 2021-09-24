Religion: Creation, the big bang and eternity

What we do know is that the universe exists now. We know that a fragile planet, delicately rotating on its axis around an insignificant star in a remote corner of a minor galaxy somehow spawned life as we know it. How can this possibly be?

We have one of two conclusions. Either life on Earth and our ability to comprehend it is a random accident, or it is an extravagant and profound miracle produced by the mind of God. Einstein once said, “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”

I choose the latter. It makes more sense to me. Every morning when we wake to the rising sun and behold the beauty of the earth, we behold the miraculous. Einstein is also credited with the observation, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and all science. He to whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer pause to wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead: His eyes are closed."

Perhaps the poet-king David expresses it best, “When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon, and the stars, which You have ordained; what is man that you thought of him, and the son of man that you care for him? Yet you have made him a little lower than God, and you crown him with glory and majesty! You make him to rule over the works of your hands; you have put all things under his feet, all sheep and oxen, and also the beasts of the field, the birds of the heavens and the fish of the sea, whatever passes through the paths of the seas. O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!” (Psalm 8:3-9)

