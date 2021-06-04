Religion: Disciples in disguise

Interestingly, Jesus never used the term Christian. In fact the term is only found three times in the Bible, and twice it is used by non-believers. Jesus chose to speak about disciples. He said, “Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.” (Luke 14:27). “If you continue in my word then you are truly disciples of mine. (John 8:31). “By this shall all men know you are my disciples, that you have love for one another.” (John 13:35). “My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit and so prove to be my disciples.” (John 15:8). “Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 28:19).