Religion: Don’t look up

With the comet moments away, they gather around the table and realize no one knows how to pray, except the student’s boyfriend, who has secretly confessed that he is a “believer.” He volunteers to lead them in prayer. They join hands, and he offers this prayer for the group:

“Dearest Father and Almighty Creator, we ask for your grace tonight despite our pride. Your forgiveness despite our doubt. Most of all Lord, we ask for your love to soothe us through these dark times. May we face whatever is to come in your divine will with courage and open hearts of acceptance. Amen.”

His prayer represents a moment of sanity in an insane movie. Perhaps it will point our generation toward the one source of sanity in an increasingly insane world.

Previous generations have found their way forward through faith. Every generation has within it the seeds of its own destruction as well as the seeds of salvation. The question is always which seeds we will sow and which we will nurture. Joshua voiced the decision for his generation, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you shall serve … But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord,” (Joshua 24:15).

