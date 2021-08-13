Religion: Don't miss opportunities to go the extra mile

I went to Walmart the other day. Something I do as a part of the middle-class ritual. Sometimes I visit other stores with fewer choices and higher prices just to avoid crowds. But Walmart has most the things I need and I can wear my sweat pants and no one notices.

While at Walmart, I thought I would pick up a few items for my diet. I am trying to lose weight again. Three peaches, two bags of frozen vegetables and a box of rice. I didn’t think these staples would get me through a preseason football game, but maybe, if I eat enough vegetables and rice, it will keep me out of trouble.

I was clearly under the express limit of 20 items, so I went to the express checkout and got in line. I stood behind a young Hispanic woman who was obviously pregnant and had a small child on her hip. She started emptying her cart onto the counter. In all she had well over 40 items, including a few cases of Coke and a large sack of potatoes. She piled up the counter not once but twice.