Religion: Drawing inspiration from those who fight cancer

Cancer is not new to our family. My wife is a breast cancer survivor, as is her sister, who has been battling stage four cancer for the past eight years. Her cancer is spreading and she is about to start chemo again. My father died of multiple myeloma, cancer of the bone marrow, when he was 53. He bestowed on me a lifelong memory of courage, faith and grace. I took him to visit his friends the week before he died. He was too week to remain standing. He greeted each with a cheerful smile and his natural good humor. But I could see the sadness written in their faces when they witnessed the seriousness of his condition.

My daughter-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago while our grandchildren were still at home. Life becomes precious when we are faced with our mortality and the mortality of those we love. Knowing that thousands are traveling a similar journey, I wanted to share a couple of her journal entries.

She wrote, “Today was a great day. I woke up with no pain and I was able to spend the day with my kids. My husband was able to go to work. I ate more food with no sickness than I’ve had in over a week. I had enough energy to attend a hilarious community play with the beautiful high school drama/English students and laughed until my chest hurt. I stayed up late talking with my best friend about how blessed we are and how God answers prayers in ways we don’t even realize. My children laughed and teased each other in ways that made us feel normal. And I still have my hair. Today was a great day!”

A few days later she wrote, “As I mourn the loss of my hair, an outward symbol of my health and femininity, I am reminded of my true identity in Christ.” Psalm 139:13-15: “Oh yes, you shaped me first inside, then out; you formed me in my mother’s womb. I thank you, High God — you’re breathtaking!

"Body and soul, I am marvelously made! I worship in adoration — what a creation! You know me inside and out, you know every bone in my body; You know exactly how I was made, bit by bit, how I was sculpted from nothing into something. Like an open book, you watched me grow from conception to birth; all the stages of my life were spread out before you, the days of my life all prepared before I’d even lived one day.”

I am proud of my daughter-in-law and grateful that her cancer is in remission. I am grateful to be surrounded by men and women who inspire me. Every day in thousands of homes mothers and fathers, sons and daughters fight quiet and little-known battles of life and love.

Jesus said, “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life? … Therefore do not worry about tomorrow.” (Matthew 6:25-34)

