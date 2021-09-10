Religion: Events that mark the times

Every generation experiences events that threaten to steal their freedom, destroy their dreams and leave them frozen with fear. But one event stands alone that places all others in perspective. One event above all others enables us to rise above our fears to embrace the future. September 11, 2001, November 22, 1963 and December 7, 1941, are all dated in reference to the birth of Jesus Christ.

The prophet Isaiah predicted Jesus’ life when He wrote, “In that day the Root of Jesse will stand as a banner for the peoples; the nations will rally to him, and his resting place will be glorious.” (Isaiah 11:10) Paul summed up His significance when he said, “But when the fullness of the time came, God sent His son.” (Galatians 4:4) It was the perfect moment. Everything in history is dated in reference to His birth as BC, AD or BCE, CE. From Him flows the faith and courage to face any disaster, to overcome any foe and to live with confidence knowing that goodness and righteousness will prevail upon the earth.

An old song captures the experience of millions who have persevered and prevailed through devastating tragedies for more than two thousand years. Bill and Gloria Gaither wrote it and first sang it 50 years ago. “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow. Because He lives, all fear is gone. Because I know who holds the future, and life is worth the living, just because He lives … we can face uncertain days, because He lives.”

