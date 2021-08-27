Religion: Faith in a violent world

The rapid collapse of the Afghanistan government and its fall to Taliban control has sent chills throughout the world. We are haunted by the desperation written on thousands of Afghan faces huddled at the Kabul airport seeking escape. Our hearts and our prayers go out to them.

Why is the world so broken? Why does violence stalk every generation? Why does this continue?

My grandfather fought in France during the First World War. But twenty years later the world was engulfed in another global conflict and the “war to end all wars” was largely forgotten. Since World War II America has been at war in Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Bosnia, Iraq, Afghanistan and several other lesser known places.

James explained violence this way: “What is the source of quarrels and conflicts among you? Is not the source your pleasures that wage war in your members? You lust and do not have; so you commit murder. You are envious and cannot obtain; so you fight and quarrel.” (James 4:1-2)