Religion: Finding ways to reboot

I bought my first computer in 1982, a Commodore 64. It used a 340k floppy disc and operated with machine language. After typing in the machine code, the little floppy started to whirr ... and whirr ... and whirr a little more. It whirred so long that I could get a cup of coffee or make a sandwich. When it finally loaded the program it worked great. With each program, I started the process all over again, something they called “booting up.”

I think the term came from the farm. You didn’t want to track that barnyard stuff into the house, so when you went inside, you took your boots off. And, when you wanted to go to work, you put your boots back on. So, for the little PC, we put our boots on, or “booted up” the program if we wanted to go to work or play.

Today I use a laptop. I usually leave it in sleep mode so it wakes right up and we get going whenever I want. I get my cup of coffee before I turn it on. I like leaving my “boots” on with my laptop. But sooner or later, it begins to creep along. It has too much going on in its PC memory, too many programs trying to run at once. Too much “barnyard stuff” tracked in and making it stink. There is nothing to do but “reboot” it. So, I turn it off and let it reload the operating system. After the “reboot,” we are good to go and back up to speed.